The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee, Peter Notsu-Kotoe, has accused the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) of dishonesty in its dealings with the National Food Suppliers Association.

The Akatsi North lawmaker made the accusation in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, where he expressed sympathy with members of the National Food Suppliers Association who are picketing on the Buffer Stock Company’s premises to demand payment of GH¢278 million in arrears owed them.

“In my conversation with the suppliers, they alleged that they have not been paid for the past two years for the food they supplied to the various senior high schools through the Buffer Stock Company and that they are owed about GH¢278 million. Some of them have gone to the bank to take loans with interest, and the interest is getting higher and higher with time. So, they are appealing to Buffer Stock to pay them,” Mr. Notsu-Kotoe told Umaru Sanda Amadu.

He added that the aggrieved members told him that the Ministry of Education has paid about 90% of the arrears to the Buffer Stock Company, but the money has not yet been made available to them.

“They are also alleging that the Minister of Education indicated that the Ministry had paid about 90% of what they owe Buffer Stock. So, if the Ministry of Education has paid Buffer Stock, why are the suppliers not getting paid? I tried to get answers from the Minister of Education, but I was told he was in Cape Coast for a programme.”

Mr. Notsu-Kotoe said he is disappointed with the way the issue has been handled and called on the government to pay the suppliers what they are owed as soon as possible.