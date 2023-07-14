A remittance company, OA Pay, has renovated the maternity ward of the Kaneshie Polyclinic in Accra.

The maternity ward, which houses nursing mothers and pregnant women due for labour, was given a facelift by the remittance transfer company.

Handing over the refurbished block to the management at a ceremony on July 13, Reheena Tahir, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility and Girl Child at OA Pay, explained that the refurbishment was aimed at empowering women and reducing mortality.

“The founder and CEO of OA Pay is a Ghanaian woman, and she feels strongly about supporting the community through women. She also believes in the fact that if you educate a woman, you educate the entire village. That is why we are here. If you empower a community, you empower the entire nation to some point. We thought about a place that really helps the community. Kaneshie Polyclinic has been here for a while and actually serves a lot of neighbouring communities and towns.”

She emphasized the need to curb the mortality rate, which is prevalent in the country.

“So we thought that a better establishment to partner with was Kaneshie Polyclinic. It’s going to be a whole-year partnership, it’s not going to be a one-off. This is something we are going to be doing either with women or hospitals to help reduce mortality. Mortality is prevalent more in Africa, where sometimes we think it’s very unnecessary, it shouldn’t have happened. Perhaps due to some minor reasons, where we feel we could have made some difference by saving the baby or mother’s life. That is why we feel strongly about this project and stand by it,” Reheena Tahir highlighted.

The Specialist in charge of Kaneshie Polyclinic, Dr. Stella Gyamfi, expressed her appreciation to OA Pay for the gesture and appealed to them to do more for the facility.