The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to have an intensive engagement with Members of Parliament today, July 28, ahead of the presentation of the mid-year budget review next week.

The presentation of the mid-year budget review is scheduled to take place on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The event is expected to shed light on the government’s fiscal plans for the rest of the year and address measures to ensure economic stability and growth.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin urged the lawmakers to avail themselves to make inputs into the Mid-year budget review.

“Basically, it will be focusing on the welfare of the country because we are going to deal with financial matters and statutory funds before the final presentation on Monday and I hope you will talk to your colleagues who are not here now to avail themselves to make inputs into what we are going to discuss with the Finance Minister,” he added.

The date for the presentation of the budget had been rescheduled several times. Although the new date was Tuesday, July 25, it was rescheduled to Thursday and later to July 31.