Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the Omanhene of the Sunyani Traditional Area in the Bono Region is dead.

The announcement of his demise was made known at the Palace of the Sunyani Traditional Council by the Apomasu Priest of Atronie, Nana Kwasi Apraku.

The entire Sunyani Traditional Area is now in a state of mourning, reflecting the profound impact that Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II had on the community during his reign.

Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II played a crucial role in preserving traditions and guiding the community, and his loss will undoubtedly be deeply felt by those who knew him and by the people he served.

His legacy will continue to be remembered and celebrated by his subjects.

The late chief was born on May 31, 1946. He was enstooled as the Chief of Sunyani on March 17, 1980, and succeeded Nana Kwaku Yeboah.