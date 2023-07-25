Parliament has summoned the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to appear before the House on August 1, 2023, over the alleged police brutalities meted out to a 32-year-old man, Yussif Salawudeen, leading to his death.

The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka in a statement on the Floor of Parliament appealed to the House to invite the Minister to provide facts on the incident which caused the youth to attack the Asawase police station on Sunday.

“I am making a request to this House to invite the Interior Minister to update the House from the Police’s end on what truly happened and led to the death of this young man and to also request that we may have to independently investigate because it has been proven again and again that each time we leave it to the police, they don’t get to do anything.”

He also appealed to his constituents who have been infuriated by the death and went on a rampage vandalizing properties to be calm and allow peace to reign.

“I want to call on the irate youth that two wrongs do not make a right, and so we should all remember that there are bad nuts everywhere, and so we should not take the law into our own hands and vandalise properties.”

The First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu in his ruling, directed that the Minister briefs the House on the incident on August 1, 2023, for onward action.