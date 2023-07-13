Two passengers are in critical condition, while 55 others have sustained minor injuries following a multi-vehicle accident at the Gomoa Okyereko junction on the Accra Cape-Coast stretch.

The accident involved three vehicles; a Yutong bus with the registration number AS-850-21, an articulated truck with a foreign registration number plate 349 HF 01, and a Honda CR-V with the registration GW-970-20.

According to the police source, all the passengers in the Yutong bus were travelling from Ho in the Volta Region en route to Ivory Coast.

The driver of the Honda CR-V, James Nii Ayi, spoke to the media and indicated that the articulated truck was engaged in wrongful overtaking, which ultimately led to the accident.

James Ayi explained that the Yutong bus collided with the rear of his vehicle after the wrongful overtaking manoeuvre, resulting in the accident.

The injured individuals have been rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, while authorities are conducting investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident and hold responsible parties accountable.