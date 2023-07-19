Presidential staffer, Jefferson Kwamina Sackey says he is the best candidate to win back the Ablekuma Central seat for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Sackey who is vying to represent the Ablekuma Central constituency in Parliament on the ticket of the NPP says the constituency has been deprived of the needed development ever since the National Democratic Congress (NDC) won it, and so he is seeking to bring back the glory days.

“Ever since we lost the elections in Ablekuma Central, we have not seen much development there. The many developments we are seeing in the constituency are developments the New Patriotic Party put up and so it is important we paint Ablekuma Central blue again.”

Speaking on the Point Blank segment on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Mr. Sackey emphasized that he is the best candidate with the qualities needed to transform the constituency because he resonates so well with the constituents.

“It is important that we are able to consolidate our gains and get a representation that the people will rally behind and support, and I can confidently tell you that we have a lot of people not happy in areas like Abossey Okai, Mataheko, and all those areas and I think that interpersonal relationship is important in politics and what we need now is a candidate who will be appealing not only to NPP supporters but also to the opposition because elections in Ablekuma Central are always very close.”

“I can tell you that I hold those qualities to appeal to the people and I have been able to listen to the people and go down to them.”