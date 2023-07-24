In a bid to tackle the challenge of limited employment opportunities within the pharmaceutical sector, Ghana recently witnessed a remarkable initiative that aimed to empower and inspire young pharmacists to excel in leadership roles. The “Pharma Youth Mentorship Forum,” held in Accra, brought together hundreds of registered pharmacists from diverse fields across the country.

The event was spearheaded by Elle Mindly, a private organization with a passion for transformation and capacity-building. Collaborating with the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH), the Young Pharmacists Group (YPG), and Lead-It Africa, the forum sought to bridge the gap between experienced senior pharmacists and the young workforce, who constitute a significant 60-70% of the registered pharmacists with less than 10 years of practice.

Under the theme “Grooming our younger pharmacists to excel in leadership roles,” the forum delved into critical topics such as leadership, mentorship, and professional advancement. Seasoned and accomplished senior pharmacists, who have excelled as leaders within the industry, generously shared their insights with the participants.

A highlight of the event was Dr. Samuel Kow Donkoh, the president of PSGH and CEO of Cedar Point Chemists, who captivated the audience with his personal and professional journey, including valuable lessons learned from both successes and pitfalls. This candid sharing of experiences resonated strongly with the young pharmacists, inspiring them to strive for excellence in their careers.

A panel discussion moderated by Ms. Audrey Bonsu and Mr. Richmond Armah further enriched the forum. Panelists, including Mr. Thomas Boateng Appiagyei (CEO – Rock Chemists and former PSGH president), Dr. Naana Aboagye Asare (Hospital Manager – Ports Medical Center), and Dr. Herman Yobo Addae (CEO – Lead-It Africa), engaged participants with insightful answers to questions on leadership, mentorship, and creating employment opportunities within the sector.

The gathering also witnessed the presence of industry veterans such as Mr. Ben Botwe, the immediate past president of PSGH, who encouraged young pharmacists to identify their niche and stand out within the industry.

Dr. Delese Mimi Darko, the CEO of FDA, further emphasized the significance of self-improvement and focusing on personal potential rather than comparing oneself to others. Her words of wisdom left a lasting impression on all those present.

The Pharma Youth Mentorship Forum, hosted by the dynamic Ms. Audrey Serwaa Bonsu, marked the third installment in its series. The event received generous sponsorship from both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical companies, underlining the collective commitment towards nurturing and empowering the next generation of pharmacists.

With the echoes of motivation and inspiration still resonating, the Pharma Youth Mentorship Forum has undoubtedly sown the seeds of transformation within Ghana’s pharmaceutical sector, cultivating a generation of young pharmacists well-prepared to lead with distinction and make a significant impact in their profession and society at large.