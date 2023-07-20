The New Patriotic Party (NPP) says it is compiling a new register for its August 26th special delegates’ congress.

The party says a new register will be needed for the register since some of the delegates had passed.

General Secretary of the party, Justin Kodua Frimpong Koduah says a new register will be out by the end of the week.

“We are in the final stage of doing the compilation. Basically, we are not going to exceed 1000 so between 900 and 1000 delegates will form the special electoral college.”

“Some of the founding members have died, so we have to take their names out. We also have to look at past national officers. I am sure before the week ends we should have the final list for the special delegates’ election,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the national executive council of the NPP has directed all regional executives of the party to stop charging parliamentary aspirants unapproved fees.

A statement signed by Kodua Frimpong indicated that though the intentions of the regional executives may be positive, it is only the national executive of the party that can direct such charges and therefore called on them to cease such charges with immediate effect.

“While the national executive body acknowledges and appreciates the otherwise good intentions behind these decisions, you are hereby reminded that directives governing the conduct of elections of the Party can only be issued by the National Executive Committee, the appropriate body constitutionally mandated to do so.

“Accordingly, all Regional Executive Committees are, by this letter, directed to cease forthwith, the issuance of any directives on the conduct of parliamentary primaries unless and until same have been approved by the National Executive Committee in accordance with the Constitution of the Party.”