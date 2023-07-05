The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Reverend Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, has been appointed as a member of the Church Health Commission Committee of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF).

An appointment letter issued by the WAGF remarked that Reverend Wengam’s appointment would be of great benefit to the worldwide Assemblies of God.

“On behalf of the World Assemblies of God Fellowship (WAGF), and with permission from your executive leadership, I would like to invite you to accept the appointment as a member of the Church Health Commission committee. We would be glad if you could accept this assignment! I understand that you are busy, but your help can be a great benefit to the worldwide Assemblies of God,” WAGF said in its appointment letter.

The WAGF Church Health Commission exists to facilitate the existence of healthy, Spirit-empowered churches globally.

Reverend Dr. Stephen Wengam was elected Vice Chairman of the Africa Assemblies of God Alliance (AAGA) in March 2023.

In a statement, the church said, “Let’s celebrate our General Superintendent. We are indeed shifting, growing, and transforming. To God be the glory.”

Rev. Wengam was inducted as the new General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God Church, Ghana, on February 25.

Reverend Wengam, who is also the lead radio pastor at Citi FM, was elected as the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, at the 30th biennial General Council meeting of the church.

