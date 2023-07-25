The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Kumawu Constituency, Ernest Yaw Anim, has urged the government to urgently support the tourism potential of Sekyere Kumawu District.

According to him, the district has a high tourism potential, but it has not received the needed attention for its development.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, July 25, since his election, Mr. Yaw Anim enumerated the tourism potentials the district has, which, when harnessed, could be of great benefit to the country’s ailing economy.

“Mr. Speaker, Sekyere Kumawu is a district blessed with an abundance of breathtaking natural wonders. Its most prized treasure, the Bomfobiri Wildlife Sanctuary, is a sanctuary for a wide variety of fascinating creatures, including a diverse range of birds, baboons, crocodiles, and buffaloes.”

“In addition, this sanctuary boasts a beautiful rainforest and a woodland savannah, adorned with lush green vegetation that attracts visitors. Additionally, within Sekyere Kumawu, one can find remarkable attractions such as the Lion Stone, which is a naturally carved stone that resembles a lion, the Stone Bridge, and the magnificent Waala Waterfalls.”

He added that “I firmly believe that the potential held within the district is unprecedented. With such remarkable strengths at its disposal, Sekyere Kumawu has the potential to blossom into a premier tourism destination.”

He has therefore urged the government to urgently support the district to achieve its full tourism potential.

“I implore the government to carefully consider the vast tourism potential held within Sekyere Kumawu and extend the vital support needed to catalyze the growth of the district’s tourism industry.”

“Moreover, it is crucial to recognize the opportunities and threats that lie ahead for Sekyere Kumawu in the tourism sector. The growing interest in ecotourism presents a promising opportunity, as the world increasingly values sustainable travel experiences.”