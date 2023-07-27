Vienna, Austria

The Austrian capital is no stranger to the number one spot in the liveability index, only losing the accolade briefly in 2021 when pandemic closures impacted its museums and restaurants. With perfect scores in stability, healthcare, education and infrastructure, Vienna is more than the sum of its parts, according to residents.

“You basically have a full life circle in one place,” explained Manuela Filippou, manager of two Michelin-star restaurant Konstantin Filippou and adjoining natural wine bar (both of which she runs with her eponymous chef husband). With its preserved history, reliable public transportation system, affordable childcare and easy access to cafes, theatres and even wineries within the city limits, Vienna can feel like an eternal staycation spot, she said.

“Sometimes, when we work too much and don’t get to go anywhere in a long time, we don’t even notice it because we can satisfy our hunger for all of the above within the borders of the city,” Filippou added.

For resident Richard Voss, sales & marketing manager at Hotel Das Tigra, the city’s liveability is only enhanced by the rich cultural history and activities available here. “Vienna has a variety of impressive historical buildings, including Schönbrunn Palace, the Hofburg and Vienna City Hall,” he said. “The city is also known for its musical tradition, with famous composers such as Mozart, Beethoven and Strauss having lived and worked here.” He says residents can easily tap into these same cultural traditions through the city’s numerous museums, theatres and opera houses.

He also recommends delving into Vienna’s culinary history, sampling traditional dishes like wiener schnitzel and sachertorte, and visiting the various markets, such as the Naschmarkt, to enjoy fresh food and local specialities.