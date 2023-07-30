The University of Cape Coast (UCC) bestowed upon the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Degree of Doctor of Educational Leadership (DEL) honoris causa.

The prestigious ceremony took place at the University’s New Examination Center Building, where Dr. Prempeh was recognized for his visionary leadership in transformative education, his pivotal role in implementing the landmark Free Senior High School Education, and his exceptional contributions towards the establishment of the University of Cape Coast IEPA UNESCO Category II Institute of Excellence in West Africa.

A citation presented to the Minister highlighted his significant contributions to the educational landscape. Notably, as the Minister for Education, he spearheaded and lobbied the UNESCO Executive Board to expedite the approval of the Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (IEPA) as a UNESCO Category II Institute of Excellence in West Africa.

His efforts were recognized during the 40th UNESCO General Conference in November 2019, when IEPA’s application was officially approved, a testament to his leadership in Ghana’s delegation.

The University Council praised Dr. Prempeh, who is also a Member of Parliament for Manhyia South, as an exceptional educational leader, advocate of educational reforms, politician, philanthropist, and experienced medical practitioner.

Among his key interventions, Dr. Prempeh played a pivotal role in the implementation of the government’s flagship Free Senior High School Policy during his tenure as Education Minister. This policy led to a significant increase in high school enrolment, from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.2 million as of January 2021, providing educational opportunities to many who previously lacked access to secondary education. The introduction of the Free Senior High School Policy also alleviated financial burdens on parents and students. The positive impact of this policy was evident when the first batch of Free SHS students achieved outstanding WASSCE results in West Africa in 2020.

Dr. Prempeh’s contributions extended across the entire educational sector, including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), where his reforms had a transformative effect.

The ceremony saw Dr. Prempeh honoured alongside six other distinguished personalities, including former GNPC Boss, KK Sarpong, and Ehunabobrim Prah Agyensaim VI, Paramount Chief of Assin Owirenkyi traditional area.

This marks the third honorary degree conferred upon the Energy Minister in just two years, highlighting his exceptional leadership during his tenure as Education Minister. The previous two honorary degrees were awarded by the University of Education Winneba in May 2021 and the University of Professional Studies in July of the same year.