16 staff of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have been sanctioned for various infractions as management vows to tighten rules to check indiscipline at the facility.

One of the affected staff members has been dismissed while others have been cautioned with some suspended without pay.

The infractions according to the Chief Executive Officer of the hospital, Professor Otchere Addai-Mensah included extortions by some of the affected staff.

The move he insists is to sanitize the system and also prioritize patient care at the referral hospital.

“One thing that we have not toyed with is discipline in the hospital and about sixteen staff have been sanctioned for various offences. The exhortation has come up a couple of times and many other offences reported too. The quality assurance unit has been strengthened, and it is largely responsible for setting up committees to investigate issues like this and make recommendations to management which then are forwarded to the disciplinary committee which takes a decision on what sanctions should be meted out to culprits.”

He also disclosed that plans are underway to renovate the old Gee Block in the Hospital.

Major blocks built 70 years ago and served as wards have not seen major renovations.

Concerns have been raised about the state of these structures since the hospital receives referrals from parts of the country.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is spearheading a fundraiser to renovate the facilities.

Speaking at the Hospital’s 2023 mid-year performance review conference in Kumasi, Professor Addai-Mensah believes such an intervention will help improve healthcare.

“We are on a drive to raise about $10 million for the renovation of the old Gee Block. That Block was built in 1954 and has been in operation for almost 70 years and there has not been any thorough renovation of that Block.”