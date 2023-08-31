In the wake of last Friday’s devastating fire outbreak that swept through the girls’ dormitory at Karaga Senior High School (SHS), the Member of Parliament for the constituency, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, has vowed to provide a comprehensive and swift response to both the affected students and the school community.

The fire, which took hours to extinguish, razed the dormitory to the ground, displacing hundreds of students and resulting in the loss of property worth millions. Miraculously, no students lost their lives or sustained injuries in the fire incident, the cause of which is yet to be determined by authorities.

The fire had a particularly significant impact on the final year students currently on campus, who are in the midst of writing their WASSCE exams.

Previously housing 600 students, the girls’ dormitory now stands uninhabitable, presenting the school with the daunting task of finding a temporary solution to accommodate these students.

In response to this tragic event, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam visited the school on gust 24th, where he engaged with both authorities and students, extending his heartfelt sympathies to those affected. He expressed profound concern and unwavering commitment to ensuring that the affected students receive the support they require during this challenging period.

“I want to reassure the students and staff that we will respond, and we will respond promptly,” assured the Minister of State in charge of finance.

Dr. Adam pledged to report the situation to the Minister of Education upon his return to Accra, while also promising to utilize his personal resources for the immediate restoration of the girls’ hostel as they await potential intervention from the Education Ministry. He solidified his dedication to collaborate with governmental agencies and local partners to allocate the necessary resources for the reconstruction and enhancement of the school’s facilities.

As a form of support, the MP announced his intention to provide daily refreshments to the students throughout their exam period. Additionally, Dr. Adam committed to donating 1,700 mathematical sets, covering the entire student population. To demonstrate the sincerity of his pledge, the minister contributed GH¢10,000 to the authorities, designated to cover refreshment expenses on the first day of the WASSCE.

The school’s Headmaster, Ismaila Abdul Nasir, shared that the school has temporarily repurposed a six-classroom block to house the affected girls. He appealed for swift action, emphasizing that as the school is currently on recess, any delays could leave more students without accommodation when classes resume.