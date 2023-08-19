Ghanaian athlete, Deborah Acquah has missed out on a place in the women’s long jump finals at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Tough luck for Ghana’s Deborah Acquah who misses out on a place in the finals of the women’s long jump at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. 1st attempt – 6.39m

2nd attempt – 6.50m

3rd attempt – 6.25m #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/9rBp5rfpvU — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) August 19, 2023

Acquah’s jump of 6.25m was well below the 6.80m automatic qualifying mark and failed to earn her a spot in the top 12 overall.

Before her final jump, Acquah, 27, leapt a distance of 6.39m and then 6.50m, which took her closer to the mark but still couldn’t make it despite her steady progress.

Her performance ranks her 18th overall, out of 36.

Acquah is Ghana’s national record holder in the women’s long jump with a jump of 6.94m.