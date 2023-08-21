A 21-year-old individual believed to be a popular fetish Priest in the Saltpond enclave who also doubled as a taxi driver has been found dead.

The lifeless body of the young man only identified as Michael was found close to a refuse dump in the Saltpond Anglican Basic School area in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the deceased had been involved in some stealing activities within the Saltpond area.

Eyewitnesses said the stealing activities of the deceased may have triggered people to murder him.

An arrest is yet to be made in connection with the murder.

The lifeless body of the deceased was spotted in the early hours of Tuesday, August 1, 2023, with his legs tied with a rope while portions of the head has been slashed with a sharp object.

One witness narrated that the deceased has been stealing in the area for some time and had to run to Accra at a point only for him to return to continue his acts which is suspected to have resulted in his lynching.

“We found out this morning that an individual has been killed around the Saltpond Anglican Basic School area. His stealing activities in the community where he stays got him a lot of enemies. He also practices as a fetish priest and did a lot of magic. At one point, he stole someone’s mobile phone and left for Accra. But he came back later to the area and went to Saltpond Zongo to steal.

“He was on the radar of the people of that area who threatened to kill him anytime they see him. We woke up in the morning to see his lifeless body close to the refuse dump. His head had been slashed with a sharp object, and other parts of his body were badly damaged. For now, we can’t tell if he really went to steal or not but he hasn’t got a good name in the community.”