President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has vehemently denied allegations that he is supporting one of the candidates seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo said his role as president is to see to the victory of the NPP into upcoming polls.

Speaking at a meeting with NPP Communicators at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo said allegation that government machinery is being used to support a candidate is false and must be treated with the contempt it deserves adding that he cannot impose a candidate on the party.

“The assertions by some in the party that government is somehow allegedly ‘intimidating or cohesing’ party faithful to throw their weight or support behind one of the presidential aspirants…the allegation is being made that the government is putting its authority behind the Vice President. I want to say in very clear terms to you and to the world that it is a false and malicious narrative. There is not a single truth to it. That is why I can beat my chest to it and I can say without any fear of contradiction that there is no one in the party, there is not a single person in the NPP who can say that I have asked him or her to support this or that aspirant. I haven’t done it and I know why I haven’t done it,” he emphasised.

President Akufo-Addo said the government had also not set out to dismiss any MMDCE or any political appointee because they were supporting a particular aspirant.

“No minister, no deputy minister has been thrown out of his job or even been threatened because of their support for their preferred presidential aspirant,” he added.