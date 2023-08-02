The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku, has made a significant announcement regarding the payment of outstanding debts.

Mr. Awuku revealed that an amount of Gh¢3 million would be released this week for the purpose of payment. Furthermore, he assured that the NLA is committed to clearing all debts within the next two weeks.

The announcement was made during the unveiling ceremony of new draw machines at the NLA. With this commitment from the NLA’s Director-General, there is hope for timely resolution of financial obligations owed by the authority.

“We inherited some few debts when I became Director General almost 50 million…today we have brought it

down to just around six something million cedis and this week we are paying ¢3million out of that. And within the next two weeks, we will clear all those outstanding debts.”

“Then the NLA will also now be playing properly within the 15 days expiration period of the ticket beginning from the middle of August. So there are exciting times coming the way of our players, our partners, our lotto marketing companies,” he stated.

Mr Awuku further indicated that the authority in collaboration with other stakeholders would go after illegal lotto operators clamping down the gains of the lottery business.

“We are going to go tough on the illegal lotto operators. The NLA together with the military, the Ghana Revenue Authority and the State Enforcement Agencies. We are going to go after all these illegal lotto operators who are wielding almost ¢600milion every year illegally by operating lotto and do not contribute in any form or shape by using their taxes to support the state nor do they support good causes. So we are going to go after these people hoarding,” he stressed.