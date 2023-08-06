The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha has urged the youth wing of the party to be instrumental in the party’s quest to “break the 8” in the 2024 elections.

He is convinced that victory in the next elections will largely depend on the commitment and dedication of the youth in leading the party’s campaign.

Mr. Mustapha stressed that the success of the NPP in previous elections has been as a result of the active and vibrant participation of its youth.

Speaking at the Mentorship Forum held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, Salam Mustapha praised the exemplary leadership set by past youth leaders of the party and encouraged the present youth to be innovative in their efforts to attract more support for the NPP.

“As the national youth wing, we believe in the immense power of the youth. In the 2016 elections, we proved our strength by surpassing expectations and defeating the NDC with over 1 million votes,” Mr. Mustapha said.

He described ‘Breaking the 8’ as a formidable task, hence the national youth wing seeks to engage more young people who can continue the party’s legacy and traditions.

“We aim to nurture responsible leaders for both the party and the nation. Let us all become exemplary ambassadors of the NPP. The knowledge we gain here should be shared with others, spreading the positive message of the NPP, its policies, achievements, and the core principles that define us,” he urged.

A former National Youth Organizer of the party Sammi Awuku highlighted the integral role the youth has to play in communicating the achievements of the party.

He urged to youth to passionately communicate the party’s message in order to convince Ghanaians about the good works of the NPP.