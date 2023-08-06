Citi FM has launched its exclusive radio coverage of the 2022/2023 Premier League season in Ghana, at No.5 Owula Hansen Lane, Tesano in Accra, the premises of Citi TV.

The launch which, like the Premier League season it heralds, has become a much-anticipated annual event.

Over the years, Citi FM has cemented its place as the home of the Premier League in Ghana, and this fact was further strengthened after the station secured exclusive radio rights for the new season.

The station and its partners, talkSPORT UK, renewed their working relationship to give listeners the opportunity to enjoy the thrills and action from the world’s most popular league.

The new deal gives Citi FM not only the exclusive radio rights to broadcast the Premier League but also serve listeners with live coverage of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup.

Last season, fans of the Premier League in Ghana were able to listen to treble-winners, Manchester City’s league and FA Cup-winning campaign, as well as both Arsenal and Man Utd’s strong but ultimately fruitless runs to second-place finishes in the league and Cup respectively, on Citi FM.

The launch of the coverage of the league ahead of the new season was bookended by the two halves of the Community Shield match between City and Arsenal, who finished behind Pep Guardiola’s team in the league.

The Managing Director of Citi FM, Samuel Attah-Mensah said fans of the league will not be disappointed when they tune in to Citi FM this season.

“This year, once again Citi FM has secured the right to air on radio, the commentary for the English Premier League, the English FA Cup and the English League Cup. It’s going to be 38 more weeks of strong competition, and we are promising to bring you all the action on Citi FM. This year is going to be unique because, as you can see, the stakes are higher than before. We declare the new season of commentary of the English Premier League, together with talkSPORT, launched.”

Benjamin Nketsia, Head of Sports at Citi FM and Citi TV added that the station’s sports team was introducing a number of programmes to enhance the station’s coverage of the Premier League, including a podcast.

“This season we have a podcast that’s local. The Citi Sports desk and some other stakeholders will do this. There’ll be a focus on African players, trending issues in the Premier League and all of that,” he said.

“There’ll be a lot of Twitter spaces this season. Our radio analysis will be channeled onto Twitter so people who do not have access to a radio set can also have access to some breakdowns as they happen. There’s also a Premier League booth coming; a five-minute trivia show. There’s a lot coming this season, It’s bound to be exciting. I certainly am excited.”

During the launch, Mr. Attah-Mensah unveiled Citi FM’s team for the Premier League coverage, which included Benjamin Nketsia, Christopher Nimley, Yaw Frempong, Yaw Mintah-Adjei, Evans Ofotsu Manso, Gabby Ofei, Rita Mensah and Nathan Quao.

A number of fans also had their say on the upcoming season, including one person, who said his radio was always tuned in to Citi FM, primarily because of the punditry, which he described as “insightful.”

The main season starts on Friday, August 11, following a two-month-long break with the game between Burnley and Man City.

Citi FM’s live coverage of the 2023/2024 Premier League season is proudly sponsored by Good Day Energy Drink.