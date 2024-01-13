Get ready for the roar of the crowd, the electrifying goals, and the captivating drama of the Africa Cup of Nations, because Citi FM has you covered! We’ve secured the exclusive radio rights to bring you live commentary of every single game of the tournament, starting Sunday, January 14, 2024.

But for us at Citi FM, it’s all about the Black Stars. We’ll be providing you with in-depth analysis and passionate commentary for all of Ghana’s matches, keeping you on the edge of your seat with every kick and pass.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! We’ll also be bringing you live semi-final and final commentaries, along with carefully curated coverage of other key matches throughout the tournament, hosted in the beautiful Ivory Coast.

Our indefatigable Head of Sports, Benjamin Nketsia, is already on the ground in Ivory Coast, gathering the latest intel on the Black Stars and their rivals. Tune in for his exclusive reports and expert analysis straight from the heart of the action.

For a deeper dive into the tournament, catch AFCON Daily, a captivating two-hour show airing every weekday from 11 am to 1 pm on Citi TV.

Get your fill of facts, figures, and expert insights as we dissect all the intricacies and storylines of the Africa Cup of Nations.

