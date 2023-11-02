Sammi Awuku, the campaign manager for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says the vice president presents the New Patriotic Party (NPP) with the best chance to “break the eight” and win the 2024 presidential election.

Awuku told Umaru Sanda on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday that Bawumia is the most unifying candidate and has the most visible leadership qualities. He also said that Bawumia is the best candidate to neutralize the strongholds of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“If you look at the NDC currently, they are eating deep into our turf, into our home grounds. And that has to do with the Ashanti region,” Awuku said. “They had over 600,000 votes and these are new areas in that they are also trying to garner some support and votes to augment their three major strongholds: the Zongos, the North, and the Volta.”

Awuku said that Bawumia would be able to secure more votes in the Ashanti region and neutralize the NDC’s strongholds in the North and Volta regions.

“There is no mathematical gymnastics that can convince me that the NPP can win Volta region in 2024,” Awuku said. “But the two other strongholds of the NDC then become a battleground when you have a candidate like Dr Bawumia.”

Awuku’s comments come as the NPP prepares for its presidential primaries on Saturday, November 4. Bawumia is the frontrunner in the race, but he faces stiff competition from Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong.

A recent poll by the Institute of Research Innovation & Development at Kumasi Technical University found that Bawumia stands a greater chance of winning the upcoming NPP flagbearer race as he will most likely secure an overwhelming victory in eight regions.

The poll found that 71.1% of NPP delegates believe that Bawumia has a higher chance of breaking the eight, while 26.8% of them stated that Kennedy Agyapong stands a better chance.

The poll also found that 69.9% of delegates described Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the most unifying, whereas 19.4% said Kennedy Agyapong is the most unifying.

In terms of being the aspirant with the most visible leadership qualities, 70.5% of the delegates engaged chose Dr. Bawumia, and 19.4% mentioned Mr. Kennedy Agyapong.

The poll suggests that Bawumia is the most popular candidate among NPP delegates and is well-positioned to win the party’s presidential nomination on Saturday.