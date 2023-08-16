Controversial Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong has claimed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo harbours regret over the dismissal of former Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Charles Adu Boahen.

Speaking in an interview on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr Agyapong confidently stated that the President’s perception changed after viewing the investigative documentary produced by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

“You can interview the President today…I know for sure that after watching the video where he sacked Adu Boahen I know he has regretted it because they all saw the video and it was completely entrapment.”

President Akufo-Addo sacked Mr Adu Boahen, in November 2022, after some allegations were levelled against Adu Boahen in an expose about small-scale gold mining.

Akufo-Addo subsequently referred the matter to the special prosecutor for further investigations.

Mr Agyapong also stated that he had no regrets over his controversial call for the late investigative journalist Ahmed Suale to be beaten up.

He clarified the context of his statements, explaining that he specifically referred to Suale being confronted within the premises of Net 2 TV.

“I showed the video of Ahmed Suale and when they [ my workers] saw it, my workers came to me and said, Hon. ‘don’t you know this guy, you even gave him 1500 to go and pay his school fees’, then I said you have to be careful, if this guy comes here beat him up because he is going to set this company up,” He told host Umaru Sanda Amadu.

When questioned about any potential regrets over his call, Agyapong firmly stated, “No, not that I want to be president and therefore I will say I didn’t say that, No. I said if he comes to my premises, I didn’t say go and beat him outside…You know Ahmed Suale’s problems, he made a lot of mistakes, and in all the investigations Anas did, Anas never showed his face, so all the people that Anas embarrassed in this country, it was Ahmed Suale who set them up. Suale was the one who set up the Finance Minister up, they never saw Anas’ face.”

Ahmed Suale, 31, an investigative journalist, worked with Tiger Eye PI, the investigative firm established by Anas Aremeyaw Anas, known for its use of undercover journalistic methods to expose corruption and other ills in society.

His murder in Accra in January 2019, sent shock waves across the media landscape and scared many journalists, who openly expressed fear for their lives.