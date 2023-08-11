Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Olivetheboy has signed a major record deal with Sony Music’s Columbia Records through subsidiary Bu Vision Ent.

The deal is one of the biggest in Ghanaian music history, and it cements Olivetheboy’s status as one of the most promising young artists on the continent.

Known in real life as Joel Ofori Bonsu, Olivetheboy first came to the attention of Sony/Columbia Records in May 2023 following the release of his international hit single, “Goodsin”.

The song was a smash hit, and it quickly earned Olivetheboy recognition as Ghana’s hottest artiste of 2023.

Columbia EVP Bu Thiam personally flew down to Ghana in June to meet with Olivetheboy and his management team. After three months of negotiations, the two sides finally reached an agreement.

Under the terms of the deal, Bu Vision will oversee Olivetheboy’s A&R while Sony/Columbia Records will handle all licensing, promotion, and distribution of his creative works. Loop Music/FulLCircL

Management Ltd will likely retain ownership of his recordings, as has been done to date.

The deal with Sony/Columbia is a major coup for the ‘Goodsin’ crooner, and it is a sign of the growing international appeal of Ghanaian music.

It is only the second time that Sony/Columbia has signed a Ghanaian artist, following their deal with Gyakie in 2021.

With Olivetheboy leading the way, Ghanaian music is poised to make even bigger waves on the global stage in the years to come.