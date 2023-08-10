Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has predicted a tough time for former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, in defending her case.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor has frozen the former minister’s account, as it investigates her for corruption and corruption-related offences after it came to light that she was keeping more than $1 million in her house.

So far, five people have been remanded while one person is on the run.

In an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Martin Kpebu, said the matter must be dealt with to its logical conclusion.

“Madam Dapaah would have resources to engage Public Relations experts, why would you sit down for rumours and bad news to spread to all ends of the world? Then people will make a judgment before you now bring out the truth. No, the world doesn’t work like that, Madam Cecilia Dapaah didn’t need a PR expert if that was her genuine money.”

“Common sense should have told her that she would lose her reputation if she doesn’t start a fight quickly. The way she has been nonchalant about bringing a proper defence, her first defence didn’t check out that the money belongs to her late brother, and her defence has unravelled and thrown into the dustbin. At this stage, it’s difficult to come up with another defence, because, for any other defence that will come out, people will ask why she told us it was her late brother’s money. That chance is gone”.

Background

News broke on July 21 of a court case against two domestic helps of the former minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The two were put before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis in the house of the former minister.

Madam Dapaah eventually resigned on July 22 after several calls were made for her to leave office for investigations to commence.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, July 24, 2023, also searched the former Minister’s Abelemkpe home after she was picked for questioning over suspected corruption.

News broke on July 21 of a court case against two domestic helps of the former minister and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour.

The two were put before an Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing US$1 million, €300,000 and millions of Ghana cedis in the house of the former minister.

Madam Dapaah eventually resigned on July 22 after several calls were made for her to leave office for investigations to commence.

Officials from the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on Monday, July 24, 2023, also searched the former Minister’s Abelemkpe home after she was picked for questioning over suspected corruption.