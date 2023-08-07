Club Lager has partnered with WaterAid Ghana to provide a solar-mechanized water system in the Bongo District Assembly in the Upper East Region of Ghana. The signing ceremony took place on July 17, 2023, at the WaterAid premises.

This partnership is part of Club Lager’s “Together We Are Gold” campaign, which emphasizes the importance of Ghanaians coming together. Club Lager recognizes the challenges that Ghanaians face and celebrates the power of unity. This unity creates memorable moments that uplift the community.

Club Premium Lager recognized the importance of water in sustaining human life and identified that several communities in the Bongo District were facing difficulties in accessing clean water. In response, the brand collaborated with WaterAid Ghana to provide essential support under their Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene Infrastructure for Rural Health (WASH-R) program.

The project includes the implementation of a limited solar-mechanized water system for a health care facility that offers maternity services, as well as the installation of handwashing facilities at all care points to improve hygiene services. Additionally, the initiative will involve the training of the community health management committee on efficient WASH system management techniques.

Solomon Yaw Ayiah, the Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at Accra Brewery Limited, highlighted the company’s commitment to Ghana’s development over the past nine decades. He noted that the company has provided employment for over 3,000 direct and indirect workers, fulfilled financial obligations through tax payments, and offered top-quality beverage products for various ceremonies.

Ayiah expressed the brand’s determination to work closely with WaterAid Ghana to extend similar projects across all ten regions of Ghana. This collaborative effort seeks to make a lasting impact on communities by ensuring access to clean water and sanitation facilities for those in need.

Emmanuella Odametey, the Ghana Brands Manager, added that “with this significant partnership, Club Premium Lager is taking further strides this year by revamping 100 bar outlets. This initiative aims to provide consumers with a conducive environment to enjoy their beer while also supporting local entrepreneurs.”