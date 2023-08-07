Citi News has gathered that the Tamale International Airport will be inaugurated this month.

The 70-million-dollar Phase 2 project was anticipated to be completed in August last year.

A year on, test runs are underway ahead of expected commissioning.

Meanwhile, passengers who travelled to Tamale through the airport were pleasantly surprised to use the all-new 70-million-dollar Phase 2 terminal during the test runs.

They tell Citi News, the facility will open the Northern block of Ghana up to massive developments.

“I’m happy the airport is going to be commissioned soon because it will open massive developments for the area,” one of the first passengers to use the Tamale International Airport terminal told Citi News.

Another also said, “We cannot wait for the airport to be operational, it will create jobs for residents”.

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shanai Alhassan Shaibu, during a meet the press engagement at the Ministry of Information in September 2022 said Phase II work of the Tamale International Airport was completed and awaiting commissioning.

The Minister said he is confident many indigenes will get employment opportunities as the Region’s economic gains are expected to grow.

The new Tamale International Airport encompasses a modular airport terminal building of approximately 5,000 square meters, a Hajj facility, a single carriageway access road, water, power and sewerage infrastructure deemed necessary for normal operations.