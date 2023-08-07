The President of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), Yaw Acheampong Boafo says it is important for conversations to be had about resourcing GBA to enable it to better perform.

He said that was critical because over time the GBA’s activities and ways of doing things had changed and could not be done as they used to be before.

Mr Boafo was speaking about the increase in the number of lawyers across the country and the association’s position on matters of national concern particularly in the political landscape in an interview with Bernard Avle on the Citi Breakfast Show (CBS) on Citi FM in Accra on Monday.

“For me, if there is something that I really want us to look at especially as I leave next year is that we must have a deep conversation about resourcing the GBA so that it can provide the services that its members need and be an association that it is.”

“We can’t have a structure that has been in place since the 1980s and expect that structure to work now,” the GBA President stated.

Meanwhile, Mr Boafo addressed concerns about the perception of unfair treatment towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC) by the association.

He said the GBA was committed to upholding the principles of justice and fairness for all political parties and individuals, including the NDC.