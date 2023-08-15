The Deputy Minister for Communication and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng, said her office is collaborating with other technology agencies to ensure that digitalisation is spread across the country.

The minister, who was speaking to the media after the official launch of the National ICT Week and the World Technology Forum, said the move would help to reduce illiteracy in the country.

Meanwhile, Ms. Boateng said the ICT week is aimed at bringing together stakeholders to discuss how to bridge the gaps in the sector and make it more impactful.

“The National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) in partnership with a group of ICT professionals has partnered to launch the national ICT week, which will start next week,” she said. “The focus of this program is to bring all institutions and people in the ecosystem together.”

“From academia to students, the public and private sectors, we want to bring everyone together and see what we can offer. We want to identify the challenges and how we can all work together to ensure that the IT skills we have have a greater impact on Ghanaians and the country,” she noted.

Ms. Pomaa also said that her ministry will soon launch separate engagements with various relevant authorities to raise awareness of cybersecurity in the country.

“NITA and the Ministry of Communications and all our agencies, including the Data Protection, Cybersecurity, Ghana Meteorological Agency, Ghana Post, and Rural Telephony, will all be involved,” she said. “They will also raise awareness, and through our partners in academia, we will also do our part. We will also engage with the media to let everyone know that this is coming up.”