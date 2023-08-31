COP George Mensah, one of the top security chiefs implicated in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has disclosed how he, through former Northern Regional Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, tried to lobby for the IGP position.

He said this when he appeared before the ad-hoc parliamentary committee probing the leaked audio which captured the alleged plot, on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

“My CV was given to somebody who Bugri Naabu sent to come and collect from me. The purpose was for him to go and lobby for me to become the IGP. The lobbying didn’t work, it wasn’t successful, of course, and that is not the first time lobbying has failed.”

“Some of us started lobbying from 2017 to become IGP… It is not only commissioners who are appointed as IGPs. Yes, Nana Owusu-Nsiah was promoted from deputy commissioner to IGP when there were commissioners,” the Director of Operations of the Ghana Police Service currently on leave pending retirement in September 2023 said.

He also told the parliamentary committee that the IGP, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is mismanaging the Police Service.

COP Mensah said the IGP’s leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

“Dampare is not managing the Police Service well and the majority of police officers are not happy. You can call the police officers underground and they will tell you,” he opined.