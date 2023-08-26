Day one of Citi FM/Citi TV’s ‘This is ‘Ghana Exhibition’ came off today, ending with massive success, as thousands of patrons thronged the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly to take part in the fair.

About 300 hundred exhibitors today converged at the forecourt of A.M.A, as they showcased their products and services.

Exhibitors who made some good sales are expectant of what the 2nd day of the event holds.

Thrilled patrons who enjoyed the event promised to be present tomorrow, Sunday, August 27, 2023, to shop for local products on display.

About ‘This is Ghana Exhibition’

‘This is Ghana’ exhibition aims to redefine the narratives about indigenous products in Ghana.

The exhibition is a gathering of local SMEs, startups, home-grown businesses, and indigenous corporate bodies.

This trade exposition offers a unique opportunity to showcase local industry innovations, made-in-Ghana products, and indigenous service offerings.

“This is Ghana Exhibition” is powered by Citi TV and Citi FM and proudly sponsored by MTN MOMO, Nalo Solutions, Pan-African Savings and Loans, SNV Ghana, and EK Brand Consult.

Check below doe some pictures of how the day’s programme went.

