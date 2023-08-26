Supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), are excited that their candidate emerged second out of the top six candidates in today’s Super Delegates Conference, securing a spot in the NPP’s Presidential Primaries in November.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won the NPP super delegates conference with a total of 629 votes, representing 68.15% of the vote.

Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong came in second with 132 votes (14.30%), while former Trade Minister, Alan Kyerematen placed third with 95 votes (10.29%).

The results mean that Agyapong has qualified for the NPP’s presidential primaries in November, along with Bawumia.

Meanwhile, Kennedy Agyapong has threatened to expose President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia over attacks on his agents in the super delegates congress.

In a viral video, the presidential hopeful was seen angrily speaking on the phone and calling out the president and vice president’s names after his agent was allegedly chased out of a voting centre, threatening to take action against them.

He was heard saying, “President Akufo-Addo, I will give you a showdown in this country, I swear to God. Vice President, I will give you a showdown for chasing my agent away. I swear to God. You will hear what will happen here. I swear to God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo big time.”