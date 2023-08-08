The Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Alhaji Fawaz Aliu, has provided mechanized boreholes in seven communities within the Zabzugu constituency in the Northern Region.

The donation was in response to an appeal made to him by the chiefs and elders to help address the scarcity of potable water in several communities within the Zabzugu constituency.

The community, through the chiefs and other opinion leaders, expressed their gratitude to Alhaji Aliu for the kind gesture and promised to put the boreholes to good use.

They recounted other initiatives undertaken by him to support the people in the constituency.

Many analysts believe that Alhaji Aliu, who was appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo as deputy chief of staff in January 2021, will contest the Zabzugu parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NPP.

Independent checks in the constituency indicate that Alhaji Aliu enjoys widespread support from the chiefs, women and youth in the area due to his numerous interventions in the development of the constituency.

Over the years, and since assuming office at the presidency, he has also endeared himself to many other significant political blocks in the Northern Region.

It is yet to be confirmed whether the veteran three-time incumbent MP, who has been largely absent from the constituency in the last few years, will still make a move for the seat against the younger, vibrant and development-oriented Fawaz Aliu.