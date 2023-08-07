Ghana striker Doris Boaduwaa has left Hasaacas Ladies Football Club to join Serbian side ZFK Spartak after a successful run with the Hasmal Ladies.

20 year old Boaduwaa ends her four year run with Hasaacas Ladies after joining the team in 2019 and played a key role fortifying the team’s dominance on the Ghanaian women’s scene.

She joins the likes of Evelyn Badu who departed the club after starring at the 2021 CAF Women’s Champions League where Hasaacas finished second behind Sundowns. Badu moved to Norwegian side Avaldsnes earlier this year.

Her brilliant performances in the Champions League had her nominated in the Young Player and overall Player of the Year categories respectively at the 2022 CAF Awards.

Boaduwaa scored 35 goals and added 23 assists in 58 games in all competitions for Hasaacas Ladies while winning the Women’s League title, the First Lady’s Cup and Women’s Super Cup.

She featured in the Black Queens 4-0 win over Benin to give Ghana a 7-0 aggregate win and progression to the second round of qualification games to the 2024 Paris Olympics.