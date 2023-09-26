Head coach of Hasaacas Ladies, Yusif Basigi, has branded Doris Boaduwaa’s fine start to life for Serbian side Spartak Subotica as “welcoming”.

He said this in an exclusive interview with Citi Sports in the wake of Boaduwaa scoring’s exploits for Subotic in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Boaduwaa was among the scorers in Spartak’s 7-0 win over KI and 2-0 win over KUPS after transferring from Hasaacas Ladies in August.

Touching on Boaduwaa’s form, Basigi stated, “It’s a welcoming news because Doris has served us (Hasaacas) for four years and I think she has paid her dues. She was hungry to go and play abroad.”

Perennial Malta Guinness Ghana Women’s Premier League champions Hasaacas has missed out winning the league title in the past two seasons to Ampem Darkoa after losing to the latter in the final on both occasions.

To replace Boaduwaa, Hasaacas has signed former Black Maidens star forward Mukarama Abdulai; Mukarama stared at the FIFA Under 17 World Cup in 2018 winning the Golden Boot after scoring seven goals.