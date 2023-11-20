Ghana’s Black Princesses are through to the last round of qualifiers for the 2024 FIFA Women’s World Cup after beating Eswatini over two legs.

The Princesses will face Senegal next in the qualification series next year, in January after making light work of their opponents in both legs.

Yusif Basigi’s side claimed a 2-0 win at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, November 19, to seal an 8-1 aggregate score over their counterparts.



Beline Nyarko opened the scoring for Ghana after just six minutes into the game to give the Black Princesses an early lead.

The lead was doubled six minutes later when Sarah Nyarko connected well with Wassima Mohammed’s cross.

Ghana went into the break with a 2-0 advantage and looked comfortable heading to the second period of the game.

Rose Boakyewaa saw her effort in the 68th minute come off the crossbar after Beline had shot into the goalkeeper’s arms moments earlier.

The 2-0 scoreline was enough for Basigi’s girls who now advance into the last phase of the qualifiers with Senegal in sight.

A win over Senegal will see the Black Princesses book their place in the tournament to be staged in Colombia next year.