Ghana’s Black Princesses proved too hot to be handled by their Benin counterparts in the opening game of the WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament ongoing in Kumasi.

Faith Ladies Star Girl, Mafia Nyame opened the scoring for Ghana in the 35th minute, before heading into recess.

The Princesses continued with a much-improved performance in the second half of the game.

Basigi’s side continued their attacking approach and came close to scoring in the 58th minute when Helen Alormenu headed over from a beautiful pass from Wasima Mohammed.

The relentless attack from the ladies came to fruition when, Ampem Darkoa’s Mary Amponsah doubled the tally for Ghana in the 61st minute, before; Dreams Ladies Skipper Stella Nyamekye wrapped it all up with a stellar free kick in the 68th minute.

Nyamekye ended up with the “Player of the match accolade” following her instrumental role-played in Ghana’s resounding win against Benin at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Yusif Basigi’s side will now need just a draw against the Ivory Coast in their next fixture on the 27th of May to progress to the next stage of the tournament.

Ghana is hosting the maiden edition of the WAFU B U-20 Girls tournament in Kumasi from Saturday, May 20- Saturday, June 3, 2023.