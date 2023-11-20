The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced that Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Saddique are no longer members of the party after they publicly endorsed and campaigned for Independent presidential candidate, Alan Kyerematen.

In a statement, the NPP said the four had forfeited their membership of the party for their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution, particularly Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1).

The statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong noted that Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution urges all members of the Party to “abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party.”

Additionally, Article 3(9) (I) of the Constitution provides that “A Member of the Party who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party.”

The Party urged its members to remain steadfast in their support of the duly elected Presidential Candidate, Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and to work together to achieve victory in the 2024 polls.

Below is the full statement

FORFEITURE OF MEMBERSHIP PURSUANT TO THE PROVISION OF ARTICLE 3(9)(1) OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY CONSTITUTION

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has taken notice of recent activities of Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique which includes publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected Presidential Candidate of the Party: His Excellency Dr. Alhaji Mahamudu Bawurnia.

In spite of their flagrant breach of the Party’s Constitution particularly’ Articles 3(5) (A)(4) and 3(9)(1) the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP.

For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the Party to -abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the Party” In addition, Article 3(9) (I) of the Constitution provides as follows: -A Member of the Party who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the Party or who joins or declares his or her support for another Political Party, or for an independent candidate when the Party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election automatically forfeits his or her membership of the Party”.

In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have AUTOMATICALLY FORFEITED their membership of the Party.

They are, therefore, no longer members of the Party.

The NPP entreats its members to remain true to their duties as per Article 3(5) of the party Constitution. We further call Upon our members to bear in mind that the Party’s focus is to unite its ranks and rally the support of Ghanaians to make history by winning the 2024 general elections.