The Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul Twum Barimah is calling on the Auditor General to take steps in digitalising the asset declaration regime to help in the fight against corruption.

His call comes on the back of allegations of huge sums of money stolen from the residence of the former Minister of Sanitation, Cecilia Dapaah by her house helps.

The former Minister is currently being investigated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor for corruption and corruption-related activities.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, the Dormaa East lawmaker said the asset declaration form must be made available online for easy access by the public for regular updates.

“I think it is important that the Auditor General comes out clear for us to know how we can do this. And I am calling for them to as soon as possible computerise this declaration. Give me a code, and let me be able to sit behind my machine and open it and update it. If I update it and submit it, I can’t alter it and that is the way…And if they are saying they are going strictly by law, I can confidently tell you that there are a lot of people who will be put behind bars,” he stated.