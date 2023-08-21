The Minister for Education (MoE), Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced plans for collaboration between his ministry and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to construct a primary school.

The purpose of this school is to nurture children who will become ambassadors for the Fire Service.

He said this during the launch of the Fire Safety Educational Campaign 2023, which is themed “60 Years of Existence: Fire Safety, The Choice for a Safer Environment.”

Mr Adutwum said the construction of this school will not only produce ambassadors for the Fire Service but also have a positive impact on the country as a whole.

“They are going to do their Mathematics, their Chemistry and everything, but they are also going to grow up and become ambassadors of your agency… This has inspired me to partner with you and if you have land, we will build the school. Not only for your children but all Ghanaian children so that your children and other children will have the opportunity for quality education,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Adutwum has said that the government has not neglected basic schools across the country.

He disclosed that this was because the government was set to begin the construction of new schools across the country as part of its efforts to eliminate schools under trees and other infrastructural deficits in the country.

The Minister of Education made this statement at the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Promotion Roadshow in Accra last month.

“In the next few weeks through the World Bank intervention and other development banks’ intervention, a number of new schools are going to be built across the country. Some constructions have begun. So if you are watching us from anywhere in this country understand that we have not neglected our basic schools even as we reform our Senior High Schools,” he stated.