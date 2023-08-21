One person died on the spot and another sustained critical injuries after members of the Church of Pentecost were involved in a fatal accident at Gomoa Otsew on the Kasoa-Cape Coast Highway in the Central Region.

According to the driver of the Man Diesel truck, which was one of the vehicles involved in the accident, he was returning from Ivory Coast. He said when he got to Gomoa Otsew, another vehicle made an illegal overtake and forced its way ahead of him.

To avoid hitting the rear of the reckless driver, he swerved and entered into a bush nearby but unfortunately for him, the bus which was carrying over 22 members of the Church of Pentecost Tarkwa branch hit the rear of the truck resulting in the death of one and injuries to other passengers.

ACFO Adolf Ankomah Nuamah, the Apam District Fire Commander, told Citi News that the injured person is receiving treatment at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital.

“Around 5:30 pm, we received a distress call about an accident involving a Man Diesel truck from Ivory Coast, a Toyota Coastal bus carrying members of the Church of Pentecost, and a Nissan Navara bus from Accra.”

“According to the driver of the Man Diesel truck, another vehicle made an illegal overtake, forcing him to collide head-on with the Nissan Navara and the Toyota Coastal bus. One person from the bus was run over. There were twenty-two people on the Coastal bus, but one died and one was seriously injured. They were taken to the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital for treatment.”