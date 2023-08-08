Alhaji Hanan Abdul-Wahab, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Buffer Stock Company Limited and the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Pusiga constituency has criticized the performance of the longest-serving Member of Parliament for the area, Hajia Laadi Ayamah, describing her tenure as a disaster for the development and well-being of constituents.

According to him, the poor performance of legislator Hajia Ayamah has exacerbated the challenges faced by constituents and hindered the growth of the region.

He is therefore appealing to delegates to elect him as their next MP, with the aim of bringing about positive changes in the lives of constituents.

Speaking to Citi News in Pusiga after submitting his nomination forms, Alhaji Hanan stated that his decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries was driven by a clarion call from the grassroots of the party.

“I took the decision to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries based on a clarion call from the grassroots of the party. They saw the many developmental projects I have done, and that led them to contribute money to buy the nomination forms for me and to urge me to contest as their representative in the general elections. I have no regrets about that and saw the call as a genuine one, and I think that the constituency deserves better. Since 2004, the Pusiga constituency has experienced very little development, and a disaster of a Member of Parliament is the one we have currently, Hajia Laadi Ayamah.”

“For 12 years in Parliament, there has been no match to point out to the people of Pusiga that this is what the MP has done, and I think that it is very unfortunate looking at some communities that still compete with animals for water. I saw this as a disgrace and took the initiative to drill over 89 boreholes across the 15 electoral areas of the constituency. I am not thwarting because I have demonstrated that what I have done as CEO of Buffer Stock within 2 years far outweighs what the current MP has done for almost 12 years now. I have done more than 80 boreholes, but the MP hasn’t done up to 20 boreholes for the past 20 years”.

Alhaji Hanan pledged to utilize his expertise to transform the underdeveloped constituency and appealed to delegates to vote for him as the parliamentary candidate for the NPP.

“Politics is all about the person with networking and lobbying skills to bring the needed development to the constituency, but not one that will enrich himself or herself or take the people for granted, and that is me, Hanan Abdul-Wahab.”

“I have provided needy students with scholarships; I have also been able to provide jobs to the teaming youth in security, local government, and many other institutions. I am here to develop my people and make sure that they get their share of the national cake. Regardless of whether I’m in government or in opposition, I will be able to solve their basic needs”.

Alhaji Hanan also revealed plans to establish an agricultural mechanization center that would enhance tractor service accessibility for farmers, addressing the issues caused by delayed tractor services and promoting agricultural productivity.

He outlined his regime’s focus on agriculture, women’s empowerment, healthcare, and sustainable youth employment to enhance the well-being of constituents.

Mr. Hanan further described it as a myth that the Pusiga constituency was an NDC stronghold, adding that the NDC will experience a tsunami in the next parliamentary election under his leadership as a parliamentary candidate.