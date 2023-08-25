Education and Skills Development Foundation Africa (ESDEV Foundation Africa) – a Pan-African Non-Governmental Organisation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Jena Declaration, constituted in cooperation with the World Academy of Art and Science, the Club of Rome, National Commissions for UNESCO, and several other relevant organisations.

The Jena Declaration advocates for a shift from talking about sustainability to living sustainability.

It also provides ways that everyone can play a meaningful role in supporting efforts to live in harmony with the earth.

The Jena declaration is represented by its founder, Prof. Dr. Benno Werlen, holder of the UNESCO Chair on Global Understanding for Sustainability of the Friedrich Schiller University in Jena, Germany.

Under the terms of the MOU, Prof. Dr. Benno Werlen, and the Chief Executive Officer of ESDEV Foundation Africa, Prof. Francis Owusu-Mensah (PhD), seek to promote the Jena Declaration through several collaborative activities including programmes related to education for peace and international understanding, youth skills development for employability, environmental and climate change education, as well as heritage preservation among the youth in Africa.

Briefing the Management team of ESDEV Foundation Africa, Prof. Owusu-Mensah underscored the need for ESDEV and its partners to mainstream the sustainability agenda in the core areas of the Organisation’s operations.

He said ‘ESDEV Foundation and partners must be intentional in promoting the Jena Declaration and encourage individuals and organisations not only to sign the declaration, but also live its tenets in furtherance of global peace and sustainable development.’

ESDEV Foundation Africa and partners across the globe are committed to building the capacity of the critical mass of African youth to reposition the Continent for sustainable growth, through quality education and skills development; innovative and impactful research; and lifelong learning opportunities for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.