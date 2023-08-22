Under the eloquent title “Social Protection, Women’s Rights: Morocco Continues Its Transformation,” the French magazine “Le Point” is devoting a long article to the 61st birthday of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, dealing with the various transformations that have marked the Sovereign’s twenty-four years of reign.

As King Mohammed VI celebrates sixty years and twenty-four years of reign, the country finds itself at a decisive crossroads in its social evolution. The goal is to readjust its development model in order to build solid foundations to become a sustainable regional power,” Le Point points out.

The magazine adds that “if there is an essential role to be taken into consideration, it is indeed that of the Cherifian sovereign in his combined capacity as Commander of the Faithful, guardian of the fundamental values of the kingdom and Head of State.

Since the sovereign’s accession to the throne in 1999, the kingdom has evolved considerably. It has established itself in global value chains, has reintegrated the African Union, and has achieved major diplomatic successes, including the recognition of the Sahara’s sovereignty by the United States and Israel, the magazine recalls.

Internally, the country has strengthened its defense through solid and varied partnerships and demonstrated its effectiveness in terms of intelligence and actions against jihadist terrorism, asserting itself as a global player.

On the social front, several ambitious programs have been launched to reduce inequality, reduce poverty, and foster the emergence of a middle class.

In 2020, the sovereign announced the launch of universal social coverage over five years, including health insurance for 22 million people, family allowances for 7 million school-age children, and the extension of pension schemes. This major reform, costing 51 billion dirhams a year, represents 4.25% of GDP, Le Point recalls.

This approach has made it possible to extend health insurance coverage from 7.8 million beneficiaries in December 2020 to 23.2 million in April 2023. Around 79.8% of the Moroccan population now benefit from some form of medical coverage, compared to 74.2% in 2021.

In addition, the modernization of the status of women in 2004 through the reform of the Moudawana (the Family and Personal Status Code) reflects the societal changes underway in Morocco.

Le Point magazine points out that His Majesty the King announced Act II of the reform of the Moudawana in his 2022 Throne Speech. He particularly emphasized the need to establish greater equality between men and women. In the wake of this, a working group on the reform of the Moudawana was set up by the National Council for Human Rights (CNDH). Its main task is to draw up a memorandum providing an overview of the reform.

Thus, as Morocco aspires to become a sustainable regional power, it engages in ambitious social reforms under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI. These efforts aim to reduce inequalities and strengthen the country’s economic and social stability, capitalizing on economic achievements and diplomatic successes, the French magazine believes.