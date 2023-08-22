Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia inaugurated the Phase Two expansion of Tamale International Airport on Tuesday.

Tamale International Airport is the third-busiest airport in Ghana, after Kotoka International Airport and Kumasi Airport.

It serves as a vital transportation hub, connecting both domestic and international destinations to Tamale.

The airport was originally established during World War II for military use. Its importance led to plans for its expansion, but these were interrupted by political changes in 1966. Modifications were later made for civilian operations.

Work began in September 2014 to upgrade the Tamale Airport to international status. The project was divided into two phases:

Phase One involved extending the runway from 2,438 meters to 3,400 meters, constructing a new apron and taxi link, rehabilitating the existing apron, and installing aeronautical ground lighting systems.

Phase Two, which began in August 2019, involved expanding the airport terminal building to include a VIP lounge, two boarding gates, self-service check-in kiosks, check-in desks, airline offices, commercial retail areas, and a multipurpose terminal for Hajj travel facilitation. The expansion also included a 5-kilometre road network and other supporting structures.

At the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia expressed gratitude to the project’s funders.

He highlighted the project’s alignment with the government’s vision to boost the aviation industry and make Ghana a West African aviation hub.

The project is also expected to stimulate economic trading activities and offer an alternative to Kotoka International Airport. It has an estimated capacity of around 250,000 passengers.

The Vice President also highlighted some of the benefits of the project, particularly its potential to support the activities of the Northern Development Authority.

Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah praised the project, emphasizing its role in enhancing aviation transport and encouraging local airlines to contribute.

British High Commissioner to Ghana Harriet Thompson praised the project’s potential to boost tourism.

Overlord of Dagbon Yaa Naa Abubakar Mahama II commended the project on behalf of the region’s chiefs and residents.

He urged the government to create irrigation dams to support agriculture and pledged the region’s commitment to maintaining the project.