The Ghana Education Service (GES) will sensitize candidates who wrote this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on the guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools on August 18, 2023.

The selection of schools will be held from August 23 to September 4, 2023, across regional, district education directorates and schools.

The GES in a statement signed by the Head of Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, said, “Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) wishes to inform the general public, particularly Parents, Candidates and Teachers that the sensitization and education on this year’s guidelines for school selection into Senior High Schools will commence Friday 18th August 2023.”

“This exercise will take place in all the respective Regional, District Education Directorates and schools. Management further informs stakeholders that the selection of schools is scheduled from 23rd August to 4 September 2023”.

The Head of the Public Relations Unit said candidates will be offered the opportunity to text a short code to confirm their school choices before actual placement.

“There would be an opportunity for candidates to text to a short code and confirm their school choices before actual Placement will be done. Details of the shortcode will be made available in due course”.

The BECE which started Monday, August 7, ended Friday, August 11.