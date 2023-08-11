The Ministry of Education (MoE) is set to begin the Senior High School (SHS) selection exercise for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates from Wednesday, August 23.

It has therefore developed an informative video that elaborates on the school selection guidelines To provide clarity and guidance on the school selection process.

Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for the MoE made this known in a statement issued in Accra on Friday.

“The video will be featured within schools and extensively broadcast on various television networks across the country. The video and the selection form will also be accessible on the official website of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat at www.freeshs.net,” he added.

Mr Kwarteng said the in-school showing of the selection guidelines video will start on August 21st to August 25th, 2023.

“The specific date and time for your school will be communicated to you by your JHS head teacher. The School Selection Period has been scheduled from August 23rd to September 4th, 2023. This is the period where you get the selection forms, complete and submit them to your JHS head teacher,” he added.

He extended the ministry’s appreciation to all participants for their engagement in facilitating an informed and transparent school selection process.

Read the full statement below: