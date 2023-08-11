Media personality Kwame OB Nartey has submitted his forms to contest the NPP parliamentary primaries in the Adentan constituency.

He submitted the forms on Thursday, August 10, 2023, and was accompanied by a large crowd of supporters, including party officials and members of the general public.

In his submission statement, he said that he is running for Parliament to “serve the people of Adentan and to bring about positive change.”

He promised to focus on issues such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure development. He also called for unity in the party. He promised to be a unifier

The NPP Parliamentary Primaries for the Adentan will be held before the end of the year. The winner of the primaries will represent the NPP in the 2024 general election.

Nartey is a popular radio presenter and entrepreneur.

He is a popular figure in Adentan and is seen as a rising star in the NPP. He is well-educated and has a proven track record of community service.

He is the founder of the OB Nartey Foundation, which provides scholarships to needy students and supports other community development projects.

If he is elected to Parliament, he is likely to be a strong advocate for the people of Adentan.

Watch the video below: