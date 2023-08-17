To promote fair, equitable, and balanced development in the Northern sector, the government has introduced the SOCO project in the five regions of the North.

The Ministry of Local Government, in implementing this project, has organized a collaborative forum in Tamale to explore potential strategies for its implementation.

Speaking at the forum, the Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe, expressed concern about the lack of commitment to the effective execution of policies and programs. He said that governments over the years have done a lot to improve the standards of development in the Northern part of Ghana, and that there are many development partners in the sector, but things are still not being done right.

“When we met in Bolgatanga in November last year for the launch of the SOCO project, I asked the participants why there are so many programs and projects in the Northern part of Ghana, but we are still where we are?” he asked.

He said that the country has the appropriate instructions in place to achieve this, but asked what has gone wrong. He cited the Constitution and the Local Government Act, which mandate authorities to ensure proper execution. He therefore called for accountability.

“Chapter 6 of the Constitution states how policymakers shall be guided in implementing projects to ensure even and equitable development. If this is done properly, I am confident that we can monitor and track these development policies and programs for the benefit of the people. The Constitution and the laws have been made, so I urge this forum to let us go back to it and see the role of the district assemblies. People should be made accountable.”

He said that about 400 community facilitators have been recruited and committees set up.

Furthermore, the Vice Chairman of the National Development Planning Committee, David Annang, highlighted the continuous efforts that his organization has been making over the years and expressed his outfit’s commitment and collaboration with the local government authorities.

“For effective delivery, I am very happy for the collaboration with the local government authorities and other stakeholders in ensuring the commitment to achieving even development in the Northern zone. What NDPC has been doing, there is a need to rethink a new way of doing things to achieve better results.”

The Northern Regional Minister, Saani Sayibu Alhassan, lauded the Local Government Ministry for selecting the region as the host location for this vital forum. He emphasized that the region would leverage this opportunity to engage the chiefs and residents, rallying their support for developmental initiatives. He hopes that the project will provide the needed guidance for the handling of all matters related to project implementation.

“I would like to express our thanks to the Local Government Ministry for selecting the Northern Region for this important forum. It is my belief that the chiefs and people of the region will give their full support for the program. I would like to urge the MMDCES to take serious interest in the program and ensure its full implementation for the benefit of our people.”

He further called for effective collaboration between the local government and the MMDCES, hoping that the project will tackle a number of development challenges, such as road infrastructure, health, education, and conflict prevention.